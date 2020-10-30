Community reacts to Many HS principal’s arrest after alleged sexual assaults surface from ’90s

MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Community members in Sabine Parish are responding to the arrest of a high school principal in Many, who is accused of sexually assaulted minors in the mid-90s when he worked as a coach.

Norman Ural Booker III, 49, is being held in the Sabine Parish Jail with charges of sexual battery, oral sexual battery, misdemeanor sexual battery, and two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles. Sabine Parish deputies say two victims came forward with allegations that he assaulted them while they were in high school. Booker was a coach back in the mid-1990s.

Samantha Rogers, who is a resident of Many, says she remembers Booker when he was her high school gym coach. She says she heard rumors of the scandal but never thought that they could somehow be true.

“This is not the first time that I’ve heard that he’s been in trouble with this,” said Rogers.

“As a teenager, I was like yeah alright…that’s something, but as a parent, It’s like Oh my God”

Samantha says although her children are only in elementary school she still has to worry about their safety when she isn’t around.

“Like I worry like every day. What’s going to happen to my kids.”

Rogers and her friend Destinee Moore says as mothers, this definitely impacts how they view their child schools and teacher going forward.

“I’m just sad and scared at the same time because I don’t want to send my child to school when something bad is going to happen. I don’t want anything to happen to my kids,” shared Moore.

Rogers says parents must be vigilant nowadays.

“Pray for your kids, look out for your kids, and don’t let them be around monsters.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.