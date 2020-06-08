Convenience store left damaged in Saturday night shooting, NPD investigating

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches police are investigating a late-Saturday night shooting that damaged a local convenience store.

Just before midnight on Saturday, Natchitoches police patrol officers responded to reports of gunshots fired from the parking lot of the Shop Rite store at 247 Keyser Ave.

When officers arrived, witnesses told them that a large group of people began shooting in the parking lot. Although the gunshots damaged the Shop Rite, no injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing and the Natchitoches Police Department will release more details as they become available.

Anyone with information in regard to this investigation is asked to contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or NPD Detective Alisha Robertson at (318) 357-3810.

All information is confidential. Anonymous tips can also be given by Smartphone through the NPD’s TipSubmit Product. Simply send the tip by using your smartphones (download the free application) or by texting (Text-A-Tip) to CRIMES (274637). Use NPDTIPS before typing your message. You can also submit a Web Tip from NPD’s Police Protection page.

