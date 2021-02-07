Convicted defendant who fled on last day of October trial, brought back, sentenced

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tuesday, a Shreveport man convicted in October 2020 of two drug charges and an associated firearms crime by a 12-member Caddo Parish jury was sentenced.

Kendrick Wayne Jones, 37, was found guilty for of the crimes, which were committed Feb. 10, 2019.

Jones, who was out of jail on bond, showed up for court on the first day of his two-day trial – Oct. 21, 2020 – but failed to show up the next day.

That didn’t stop Caddo District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell, however, who allowed defense attorney Michael Bowers to represent Jones in absentia and prosecutors, Assistant Caddo District Attorneys Ross Owen and Erica Jefferson continue presenting their case to the jury.

Jones was charged with possession with intent to distribute the Schedule I controlled dangerous substance marijuana, possession with intent to distribute the Schedule II controlled dangerous substance methamphetamine, and for the illegal carrying of a Taurus .40-caliber handgun while in possession of the controlled dangerous substances.



Originally, Jones was arrested when Shreveport Police officers sent to a disorderly person call on West 69th Street in Cedar Grove learned that a man later identified as Jones beat on the door of his girlfriend’s mother’s home, made threats of gun violence and pulled out the weapon.

SPD officers spotted Jones in a field, reportedly walking to his home, but when officers approached, Jones fled. But they finally were able to apprehend Jones, and when they did, fficers patted him down and found the handgun, as well as 59 baggies of marijuana, and 187 whole tablets and numerous partial tablets of methamphetamine.



On Tuesday, Garrett sentenced Jones to 20 years on the methamphetamine conviction; 10 years, on the marijuana conviction; and eight years on the weapons conviction, which will be served without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.