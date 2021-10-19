Convicted felon from Louisiana facing time behind bars after trying to bring “ghost” gun through security at New Orleans Airport

TSA at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport Is Ready for Escalating Passenger Volumes Remember These Travel Tips as You Prepare to Fly Once Again

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – On October 1, 2019, 34-year-old Dwayne Brown, of Laplace allegedly tried to bring a firearm, ammunition and cash through security at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

That is what was stated in court documents.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana detailed what Brown tried to bring through security below:

“Ghost” gun affixed with an auto-sear

$35,000 in cash

Two 30-round magazines containing approximately 28 rounds each

The 34-year-old man was recently sentenced in this case.

Brown was given “37 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.”

These organizations assisted with the investigation:

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms

This is not the first time that Brown was in trouble with the law.

Brown had previously been convicted of “aggravated flight from an officer, simple criminal damage to property, and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.”