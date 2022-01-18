Cops find 1,984 ecstasy pills, gun in nervous driver’s car

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies say that a routine traffic stop ended with a man’s arrest for possession of narcotics and a firearm Monday.

According to police, officers were on Interstate 20 behind a gold Chrysler Town and Country van that was driven by 37-year-old Demerikes Coffey. They saw the vehicle’s passenger tires cross the white fog line and stopped the vehicle for the moving violation.

Deputies questioning Coffey noticed he was overly nervous and asked him to exit the vehicle. Coffey granted deputies consent to search the van for any weapons or illegal items.

According to deputies, Coffey had three ecstasy tablets in his front right pocket. Deputies also found two clear plastic bags containing a total of 1,984 ecstasy tablets and a Glock 45 caliber handgun inside of Coffey’s vehicle.

Coffey took ownership of the handgun and narcotics, stating he did not know the ecstasy tablets and handgun was in the vehicle. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Coffey was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Improper Lane Use, and Illegal Carrying Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics.