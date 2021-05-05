Coroner: Cause of death of Bossier man in custody of BCPD ruled “undetermined”

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Coroner has determined the cause of death of a man who died in March in the custody of Bossier Parish Police to be “undetermined.”

Billy Ray Hill, 30, of Bossier City died on March 30, shortly after being taken into custody by BCPD officers, according to the Louisiana State Police who investigated Hill’s death.

BCPD officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle near a business in the 500 block of Barksdale Boulevard in Bossier’s East Bank District just after 11 a.m. on March 30th. After Hill became unconscious, EMS was called and Hill was later pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a release sent by the office of Dr. John Chandler, Bossier Coroner, the “final autopsy report indicates no external nor internal injury or disease.”

But, the release continued, “Given the circumstances of the case, it is felt that (Hill) suffered a life-threatening cardiac arrhythmia. However, since this diagnosis can not be proven at autopsy, the final cause of death shall be listed as undetermined.”