Coroner identifies Blanchard man mortally wounded in Thursday shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man shot and killed in Blanchard in late September has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Glenn A. Estes, 66, was shot and mortally wounded in the incident that occurred just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Sand Valley Street in Blanchard.

Estes was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he was pronounced dead an hour later.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 4:30 a.m. Thursday CPSO deputies and Blanchard Police responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the 200 block of Sand Valley Road.

When they arrived deputies found Estes suffering from a gunshot wound, and a woman with injuries that first responders said did not involve shooting.

Although the name of the woman involved has not been released, nor has an arrest been made, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating the fatal shooting and will turn its findings over to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.