Coroner identifies Caddo Heights gunshot victim

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man shot and mortally wounded in Shreveport’s Caddo Heights neighborhood late Thursday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Tony A. English Jr., 38, was shot multiple times just before 9 p.m. in the 5200 block of Fairfax Avenue, which runs north off Morningside Drive east of Kent Avenue.

English was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died just before 10 p.m.

He was positively identified through fingerprint comparison.

An autopsy was ordered.