Coroner identifies Caddo Heights shooting victim

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man shot and killed in Shreveport’s Caddo Heights neighborhood has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the shooting victim as 31-year-old Jermaine A. Robinson, 31, of Shreveport.

Robinson was shot in the chest shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 5500 block of Bienville Ave.

Robinson was taken by private vehicle to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Coroner positively identified Robinson through fingerprint comparison and an autopsy was scheduled at Ochsner.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

SPD investigating fatal shooting in Caddo Heights