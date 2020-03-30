Coroner identifies fatal shooting victim found in Cherokee Park overnight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has identified a man who was shot and killed in Shreveport late Sunday night.

Malcolm Cooper, 23, of the 5200 block of Sussex Avenue in Shreveport, was found suffering from several gunshot wounds just before 10:45 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Grimmett Drive.

He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:15 p.m.

Cooper was positively identified through fingerprint comparison, as well as by ID on his person.

An autopsy has been authorized through Ochsner.

