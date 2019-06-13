Coroner identifies fatal shooting victim

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified the man shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Shreveport.

The victim is identified as Deverous D. Holden of East Olive Street.

Holden was shot just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Stoner Avenue. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he later died.

An autopsy has been scheduled at Ochsner.





—

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.