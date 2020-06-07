Coroner identifies local man fatally shot early Saturday morning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has identified a man who was killed at a Queensborough home early Saturday morning.

Charles White Jr., 26, was found dead of a gunshot wound just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 3200 block of Boss Avenue in Shreveport.

Police believe the shooting was the result of domestic violence and the shooting was done in self-defense.

White was positively identified through fingerprint comparison by Shreveport Police.

An autopsy has been ordered at Ochsner LSU Health.

