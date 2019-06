SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A mail carrier shot and killed Saturday morning in Shreveport is identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner.

The victim is 52-year-old Antonio Williams of Shreveport.

Williams was shot while making deliveries in the 1100 block of Dudley Drive. He later died at Ochsner LSU Health Hospital.

At autopsy has been ordered at Ochsner.

