Coroner identifies Stoner Hill shooting victim

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man who was found fatally shot in Shreveport’s Stoner Hill neighborhood Tuesday night has been identified.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, 20-year-old Javarcya J. Smith was found around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Viking Dr. by Shreveport Police who were responding to a shots-fired call.

Smith was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died from a gunshot wound to his chest.

Smith was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. An autopsy was scheduled through Ochsner.

