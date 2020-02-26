Coroner identifies Stoner Hill shooting victim

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man who was found fatally shot in Shreveport’s Stoner Hill neighborhood Tuesday night has been identified.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, 20-year-old Javarcya J. Smith was found around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Viking Dr. by Shreveport Police who were responding to a shots-fired call.

Smith was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died from a gunshot wound to his chest.

Smith was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. An autopsy was scheduled through Ochsner.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.