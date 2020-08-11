Coroner identifies victim in Monday southwest Shreveport homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man found beaten and shot to death in southwest Shreveport Monday morning has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

The body of Jessie Gobert Jr., 54, was discovered by maintenance personnel around 11:50 a.m. Monday inside his mobile home in the 3300 block of West 70th Street. He suffered at least one gunshot wound and also had blunt force trauma.

Gobert was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. An autopsy has been ordered through Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

