Coroner identifies victim killed in Sunday afternoon shooting

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified a man shot and killed on Interstate-49 in north Caddo Parish.

According to the coroner’s office, Allen Wesley Jefferson, 41, of Shreveport was shot in the head by his nephew, 21-year-old Traveion Fields, around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Jefferson was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital in a private vehicle where he died from his injuries just before 4 p.m.

Fields was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Jefferson was positively identified through fingerprint comparison and an autopsy has been ordered.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office.