A woman who was fatally shot during a domestic dispute early Tuesday morning has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 38-year-old Mary Houston, of Shreveport.

Houston was shot shortly after 3:40 a.m. at a home in the 8700 block of South Emerald Loop in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Houston was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where she later died from her injuries.

