Coroner identifies woman shot and killed Friday in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman shot and killed Friday in Shreveport is identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner.

Shameika Robison, 28, was shot at her apartment in the 9300 block of Mansfield Road just before 3:50 p.m. She died at the scene.

Shreveport Police say they were called to the scene for a welfare check when they found Robison’s body.

Detectives are asking anyone with information are asked to call the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300. Those wishing to remain are asked to contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.