SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified the teen that was fatally shot Monday night in Shreveport‘s Garden Valley neighborhood.

The coroner says 15-year-old Ja’tyon Dillard was shot multiple times just before 10 p.m.

Dillard was found fatally shot while sitting inside a gray truck near the intersection of West 70 Street and Jewell Avenue and pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy was ordered.