SHREVEPORT, La, (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has identified the teen shot and killed in the Waterside neighborhood of central Shreveport on Easter Sunday, allegedly by her 19-year-old boyfriend.

The coroner’s office says 16-year-old Shakyra Gray, of Shreveport, was shot at a home in the 100 block of East Gregg Street just after 1:15 p.m. She was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where she died less than an hour later.

An autopsy was ordered.

Treylin Dillard, 19, is charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl with whom police say he had a romantic relationship. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Police investigating the slaying say they found the murder weapon under the house and detained 19-year-old Treylin Dillard after witnesses pointed to his involvement in the shooting. He was later arrested on a charge of second-degree murder.

Police say detectives learned through interviews with witnesses and other evidence that Dillard and the teen had been involved in a romantic relationship for about a year. Police believe they got into an argument on Sunday and Dillard pulled out a gun and shot Gray at least once in the upper body.

The teen’s fatal shooting is the 20th homicide in Caddo Parish in 2022.