SHREVEPORT, La, (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has identified the teen shot and killed in the Waterside neighborhood of central Shreveport on Easter Sunday, allegedly by her 19-year-old boyfriend.
The coroner’s office says 16-year-old Shakyra Gray, of Shreveport, was shot at a home in the 100 block of East Gregg Street just after 1:15 p.m. She was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where she died less than an hour later.
An autopsy was ordered.
Police investigating the slaying say they found the murder weapon under the house and detained 19-year-old Treylin Dillard after witnesses pointed to his involvement in the shooting. He was later arrested on a charge of second-degree murder.
Police say detectives learned through interviews with witnesses and other evidence that Dillard and the teen had been involved in a romantic relationship for about a year. Police believe they got into an argument on Sunday and Dillard pulled out a gun and shot Gray at least once in the upper body.
The teen’s fatal shooting is the 20th homicide in Caddo Parish in 2022.