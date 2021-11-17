Coroner IDs victim in fatal Peach Street shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of the Peach Street shooting in north Shreveport Wednesday.

Jamar Alexander Norris, 23, of Shreveport died from multiple gunshot wounds, one in the neck and the other in the stomach.

According to Shreveport police, a call came in reporting a shooting at the Cooper Road Apartments around 3:30 p.m. When police arrived, they found Norris seriously injured. Before EMS arrived a neighbor performed CPR. Norris was taken to Ochsner where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a person of interest has been detained and the shooting was probably caused by a domestic dispute.

The shooting remains under investigation. This is the 80th homicide in Shreveport.