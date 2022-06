SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The coroner’s office released the name of the victim in the fatal shooting in the West Cedar Grove neighborhood.

According to the coroner’s office, 25-year-old Nicholas Jackson was fatally shot at his residence in the 500 block of Browning Street during an argument Monday night. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he later died.

Shreveport police say an argument between two groups escalated before Jackson was shot.