Coroner IDs woman who died after pipe beating at W. Shreveport motel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman who was allegedly beaten with a pipe at a West Shreveport motel several days ago has died from her injuries.

According to Caddo Parish Coroner’s office, 39-year-old Wendy Akins of Shreveport was critically injured early on the morning of September 25 at a motel in the 4900 block of West Monkhouse Drive.

She was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, where she died in the surgical intensive care unit late Friday morning.

An autopsy has been ordered. Shreveport police say her death is still under investigation.