SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One of three men shot and wounded last week in Shreveport’s Valley View neighborhood has died, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office says 50-year-old Fredrick McDuffy as a result of his injuries suffered when he and two other men were shot on April 22.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Chateau Dr. All three men were rushed to the hospital.

McDuffy died Saturday at Ochsner LSU Health Hospital. The two other men are recovering.

Police at the time said no one was able to tell investigators what happened or what prompted the shootings, despite the presence of multiple witnesses at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.