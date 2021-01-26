Coroner releases name of Bossier City man gunned down outside of Shreveport liquor store

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting outside a Mansfield Road liquor store late Monday night that left one person with life-threatening injuries. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was mortally wounded by gunfire in front of a liquor store in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood late Monday night.

The coroner’s office says 28-year-old Travante Tramaine Myles of Bossier City was shot multiple times outside of The Liquor Store business in the 4900 block of Mansfield Road around 9:29 p.m.

Myles was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries. He died 30 minutes later after arriving at the hospital.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says Myles was positively identified through fingerprint comparison by the Shreveport Police Department, and an autopsy has been authorized.

The fatal shooting is still under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.