SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office on Wednesday released the name of a man who was fatally shot in the Highland neighborhood on April 30.

Jared Pelletier was sitting in a vehicle outside a home on the 200 block of Prospect St. when officials say a man walked up to the car and shot him in the head. Pelletier was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died of his wounds Wednesday.

A witness told police they knew the shooter. SPD says detectives have issued warrants for the arrests of Thomas Office and Elijah Williams in connection with the shooting. Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a minimum reward of $2,000 for any information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for this crime.

This brings the total number of homicides in Caddo Parish this year to 23.