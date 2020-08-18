Coroner: Shreveport man convicted on molestation charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man has been charged Monday with molestation of multiple women that took place years ago.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 64-year-old Eddie Lane pleaded guilty to two counts of molestation of a juvenile.

Lane was slammed with 21 years at hard labor on each count, with the first five years to be served without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence, the terms to run concurrently. He also must register for life as a sex offender.

The female victims were under age 13 at the time of some of the offenses, which dated back as far as 2006 and for one victim took place over a number of years.

The attorney’s office says the victims delayed reporting the offenses but they were in court and were ready to testify, if necessary.

Lane was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Edwin Blewer and Sam Crichton. He was defended by Kurt Goins.

