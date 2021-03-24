Coroner’s office identifies 5-year-old fatally shot in head by stray bullet

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has identified the little girl who was fatally shot at a west Shreveport Hotel Saturday.

The child, 5-year-old Mya Patel, was playing near a window shortly after noon at the Wyndham Super 8 Hotel in the 4900 block of Monkhouse Drive when she was struck by a bullet fired from the parking lot.

Her mother, who was in the room with her, was grazed by the bullet, but was treated at Willis Knighton North Hospital and released the same day.

Little Mya was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where she died early Tuesday morning. Mya was a dancer at Vicki’s School of Dance in Shreveport. The family has asked if anyone would like to contribute they can make a donation to a Facebook group called Tiny Smiling Faces.

An autopsy was ordered.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department, to which media should direct further inquiries.