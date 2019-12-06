Victim identified in Queensborough fatal shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man shot and killed in Shreveport’s central Queensborough neighborhood late Thursday evening has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Nathaniel Wade Beene, 46, of the 2600 block of Drexel Street in Werner Park, was positively identified through fingerprint comparison.

Beene was fatally wounded in what police say was a shootout in the 3100 block of Frederick Street around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. He died at the scene.

Police have not released any information about any arrests or whether they have identified any suspects.

An autopsy was ordered through Ochsner LSU Health hospital. The death is still under investigation.

