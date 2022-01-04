Coroner’s office identifies teen fatally shot by brother at Shreveport drive-through

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has released the name of the 16-year-old who police say was fatally shot by his 15-year-old brother while they waited at a fast-food restaurant drive-through on Sunday.

The teen has been identified as 16-year-old Tony C. Ebarb.

Jeffrey Ebarb, Sr., 45 (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

According to Shreveport police, Ebarb was with his father and 15-year-old brother when they went to visit a family friend on Mansfield Road, who sold the teens’ father a rifle. Police say the rifle was placed in the backseat with the teen boys before the family headed to the Burger King in the 100 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, just east of the Interstate 49 exit.

The coroner’s office says they were waiting at the drive-through window when his 15-year-old brother allegedly discharged the rifle, wounding his brother. The 15-year-old immediately cried out that Ebarb was wounded. He was taken to Christus Highland Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead just before 3 p.m.

After an investigation, police charged both the 15-year-old and the teens’ father, 45-year-old Jeffrey Ebarb Sr., of Frierson, in connection with the fatal shooting. The elder Ebarb was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a charge of negligent homicide. According to Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office booking records, his bond on that charge has been set at $150,000. Booking records show Ebarb also charged with trespassing, illegally taking deer or bear, hunting or discharge of firearms, and hunting from a moving vehicle.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says the hunting-related charges are from a bench warrant issued for Jeffrey Ebarb by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for which he failed to show up in court.

His 15-year-old son is also charged with negligent homicide and booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center.