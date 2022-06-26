SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified the man fatally shot at a service station in West Shreveport late Saturday.

Jeremy Glenn Wyatt, 31, of Shreveport, was shot multiple times just after 11:30 p.m. at the Shell station in the 5400 block of West 70th Street, according to the coroner’s office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The slaying, the 33rd homicide in Shreveport to date in 2022, remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

An autopsy was ordered.