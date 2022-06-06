SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man from Cotton Valley was arrested in connection with a downtown shooting that injured three people early Saturday morning.

Shreveport police say 24-year-old Tydius Williams of Cotton Valley is in jail in connection with the shooting that happened around 5 a.m. at the corner of Travis and Spring. Police say there was a verbal argument and the shooter pulled out a handgun and fired into the nearby public parking lot. Three people were hit, including two women and one man.

Officers on the scene ran toward the gunfire and spotted a Black male walking away from the scene and were able to detain him.

Williams was booked into Shreveport City Jail for three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Police are asking anyone with any additional information about this case to contact them immediately at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or send a tip via their app, P3tips.