SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The owner of a Shreveport counseling agency and the agency’s supervising manager were sentenced in federal court Tuesday on charges of healthcare fraud and wire fraud.

A release from the United States Attorney’s Office says that 59-year-old Marty T. Johnson of Shreveport was charged with conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and wire fraud. His co-conspirator 45-year-old Keesha Dinkins of Bossier City was charged with having knowledge of a felony charge of healthcare fraud.

Johnson and Dinkins both pleaded guilty on October 26, 2021, to charges that the duo defrauded Medicaid of $3.5 million through the Positive Change Counseling Agency. A business in Shreveport that provided mental health and rehabilitation services to residents of Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Prosecutors say Johnson, the owner-operator of the company, submitted or caused fraudulent claims to be submitted from January 2014 to January 2018. The claims were submitted for mental health rehabilitation and non-emergency transportation services. Johnson and Dinkins submitted the fraudulent claims knowing that no services were rendered.

Employees working for Positive Change were instructed to create false client files as a means of concealing the made-up claims from Medicaid and insurance company auditors and inspectors. Prosecutors claimed that Johnson and Dinkins created the doctored files which were photocopied, cut, and glued to make them appear legitimate.

Johnson admitted to paying individuals to enroll as patients with Positive Change, which increased the company’s capacity to bill Medicaid.

Johnson was sentenced to 60 months in prison with one year of supervised release. Dinkins was sentenced to 24 months in prison with one year of supervised release. They were ordered to jointly pay $3.5 million in restitution.