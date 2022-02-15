BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish man was arrested Tuesday after counterfeit money led to the discovery that he was an unregistered convicted sex offender.

Ontario Samuels was initially arrested by the Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force for using a fake $100 bill to pay the rent for his Bossier City apartment. Detectives say when he was questioned about the bill he told them he received it working as a cab driver.

During the investigation, they discovered Samuels is a registered Tier II sex offender. He was convicted of sexual battery in Caldwell Parish in 2012. Although he is registered in Caddo, he did not report his new address after moving to Bossier City. Samuels has been charged with failing to register as a sex offender.

Working as a cab driver is against the Justin Bloxom Act and led to another charge against Samuels for prohibition of employment for certain sex offenders.

Samuels is booked into Bossier Max with a bond set at $10,000 for the charge of monetary instrument abuse. Bond has not been set yet for the other two charges.