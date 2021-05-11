Couple identified in Linwood Ave. homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A couple killed in a Linwood Avenue shooting has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office says Fate Winslow, 53, died at the scene of a shooting on May 4 in the 4600 block of Linwood Avenue.

Winslow’s female friend, Tammy Sheree Williams Harris, 48, of the Linwood Avenue address, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she died from her wounds around 10:30 p.m.

Autopsies have been done on the couple. This shooting remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.