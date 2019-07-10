Court date reset for suspect in Maleah Davis disappearance

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – What would have been Derion Vence’s first court appearance since 4-year-old Maleah Davis’ remains were found has been pushed back to September.

According to KTRK, a judge Wednesday reset the 27-year-old suspect’s court date to September. Vence faces a charge of tampering with evidence, namely a corpse.

Before the slated appearance, KTRK reports the girl’s mother Brittany Bowens and her family were escorted to the court under the protection of Harris County deputy constables. They had no comment and did not respond to questions from a group called Parents Against Predators for Life that was assembled outside the courthouse as they waited to get inside.

Medical examiners ruled in June that Maleah’s death was the result of “homicide violence,” although, the exact manner was not disclosed.

After the ruling was released, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said its investigation is continuing and that “all evidence will ultimately be presented to a grand jury to determine what charges are appropriate.”

Investigators believe Vence was the last person to see the girl alive. Crews spent nearly the entire month of May to find the girl after Vence reported her missing.

But a week after making that report, Vence was arrested, and later while behind bars, indicated to community activist Quanell X that the girl’s body was dumped in near Hope, Arkansas.

Maleah’s remains were found in a trash bag near the side of the Interstate 30 in Fulton on May 31.

Vence remains held on a $45,000 bond.

