SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport woman accused of throwing her two young children into Cross Lake late last year has been found competent to stand trial, but the court is still waiting for a report on whether she is mentally ill.

That was the upshot of a brief hearing Tuesday in Caddo District Court in the case of 33-year-old Ureka Black, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 10-month-old son, Joshua Calif Black, and attempted second-degree murder of her 5-year-old for allegedly throwing them off the Cross Lake bridge in September 2021. The younger child was rescued from the water by a Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Marine Patrol unit.

Black appeared for Tuesday’s hearing via video from the Caddo Correctional Center, where she has remained held without bond since her arrest. She changed her plea to not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity. in May of 2021, after the judge in the case ruled her competent to understand the charges against her and aid her attorney on her defense.

Judge Don Hathaway Jr. appointed Dr. Marc Colon to conduct a psychiatric examination on Black in September 2021. Colon submitted a report in May that concluded Black is competent to stand trial and aid in her own defense, but the report did not include any findings as to whether she is mentally ill.

Another hearing is now set for Oct. 20, when attorneys hope there will be a ruling regarding Black’s mental health.

Regardless of whether she is found to be mentally ill, prosecutors say Ureka Black can still use the not guilty by reason of insanity defense.

If convicted on the second-degree murder charge, Black faces an automatic sentence of life in prison. Conviction on the attempted second-degree murder charge would be punishable by 10 to 50 years without parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.