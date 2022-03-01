BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on how two cows were fatally shot in Elm Grove on Feb. 19.

According to police, a property owner in the 1300 block of Hwy 157 called after he found two of his cows dead from multiple gunshot wounds. After an investigation, detectives found that the animals had been shot multiple times by a 45-caliber firearm.

Detectives say the shooting happened between Feb. 15 and 18.

If people have any information they are urged to call the Bossier sheriff’s office at (318) 965-2203.