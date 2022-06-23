VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal stabbing in Vivian early Thursday morning.
According to CPSO, Vivian police contacted the sheriff’s office after getting a call around 8 a.m. reporting a stabbing at a home in the 200 block of East Texas Ave. The sheriff’s office says that person is now in custody as a suspect in the homicide and detectives are interviewing possible witnesses.
Police and the coroner’s office are still on the scene, awaiting a warrant to go into the home and process the crime scene.
The victim has not been identified.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.