SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish deputies arrested a dozen Southwood High School students after two gang-related fights early Tuesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

The first fight broke out in the school’s breezeway just before 1 p.m. CPSO says the school resource officer arrested eight boys in that fight and requested backup. Seven other deputies responded to the scene and about an hour later, another fight broke out.

Four girls were arrested and the sheriff’s office says an innocent bystander was taken to the hospital as a result of the second fight.

The twelve teenagers were charged with disturbing the peace by fighting and one of them was charged with battery. The sheriff’s office says all will be released to their guardians.