SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says they worked all night with other agencies to capture a wanted Shreveport man with a lengthy criminal history.

Now, 35-year-old Frankie Tillman is in custody at the Caddo Correctional Center on a $1 million bond.

“This criminal has been charged numerous times for violent crimes and illegally possessing guns and continues to take advantage of our ‘let’s make a deal’ justice system,” Sheriff Steve Prator said in a statement Wednesday. “Now he is also endangering the lives of our young children. This has to stop!”

The sheriff’s office says Caddo narcotics agents, U.S. deputy marshals, CPSO patrol, and K9 deputies worked together to capture Tillman just after 6:30 p.m. following a brief chase Tuesday night that started after agents spotted him on Weinstock Street. They caught up with him at Milam Street and Pierre Avenue and arrested him on outstanding warrants for attempted second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

CPSO says agents found 3.1 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale along with a loaded AR pistol set to fire in the backseat with three unrestrained children.

Tillman is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, flight from an officer, cruelty to a juvenile, violation of child passenger restraint law, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.