CPSO: 2 charged for allegedly stealing car & checkbooks from nursing home patient

(L-R) Nathan McCall, 31, and Megan Norris, 35, have been charged for allegedly stealing a car from a nursing home patient and attempting to forge a check in the victim’s name. (Photo: Caddo Correctional Center/Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two people in Shreveport have been charged for allegedly stealing a car and checkbooks from a nursing home patient Monday.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Nathan McCall is charged with forgery, possession of schedule I, possession of schedule II, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and on an outstanding arrest warrant for simple burglary. Megan Norris, 35, is charged with forgery and possession of schedule II.

Deputies say on Monday, December 7, banking officials them that Norris was attempting to cash a $7,200 check while McCall waited outside in the victim’s vehicle.

Both Norris and McCall were detained while Caddo deputies and Shreveport police searched the stolen car. Deputies and officers say they recovered suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, a loaded firearm with multiple magazines, and several of the victim’s checkbooks from the car.

CPSO says the victim did not know either McCall or Norris and did not give permission for them to have her property. McCall and Norris are were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on their charges.