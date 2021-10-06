CPSO: 2 in custody after high-speed chase and manhunt

Arrest of Cedarrick Brooks in front of Dollar General on Walker Road and Mackey Lane after high-speed chase on October 6. (Source Juanecia Holmes)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two men are in custody after a high-speed chase and an hour-long manhunt late Tuesday afternoon in South Shreveport.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, it started around 3:45 p.m. when deputies tried to stop a white BMW at West 70th Street for improper display of a license plate and a window tint violation.

The sheriff’s office says the driver of the car, later identified as 24-year-old Kymmton Solomon, led deputies on a high-speed chase down West 70th Street and Walker Road.

The BMW hit a culvert but kept going until it reached Walker Road and Mackey Lane. The passenger, identified by CPSO as 21-year-old Cedarrick Brooks, got out of the car and ran across the Dollar General parking lot. He was captured on video jumping over the hood of a car as K-9 and police pursued and tased, then arrested him.

Solomon escaped into the woods nearby, where he led CPSO deputies, Shreveport Police, Louisiana State Police troopers, and SPD K-9 units on nearly an hour-long search. Shreveport Police took him into custody behind a home on Saint Helens Drive.

Police say they found two guns with high-capacity magazines in the vehicle.

Both suspects will be booked into Caddo Correctional Center. Solomon will be charged with aggravated flight from an officer. Brooks will be charged with flight from an officer, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of marijuana.

Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.