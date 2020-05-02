CPSO: 3 arrested, $53K in drugs seized in Cargill Park neighborhood bust

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three Shreveport men were arrested on drugs and guns charges Friday following an investigation by the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit and Street Level Interdiction Unit.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, agents arrested 21-year-old Quametrius Wilson, 18-year-old Taiwon Irving, and 26-year-old Kacy Wilson after executing a search warrant at a house on 2814 Silver Pine around 8:30 a.m.

Agents say they were able to seize 1963 grams of high-grade marijuana, 38 grams of methamphetamine, and 37 dosage units of methamphetamine pills, with a total DEA value of $53,000. In addition, agents seized five semi-automatic handguns, one of which was stolen, two AR-style rifles, one AR pistol, and about $3,000 in cash.

Wilson was charged with possession of schedule II with intent (methamphetamine), possession of schedule I with intent (marijuana), illegal possession of a stolen firearm, illegal carrying of a weapon with a controlled dangerous substance, possession of schedule II with intent (amphetamine pills), and possession of CDS in the presence of a minor.

Irving was charged with possession of schedule I with intent, and illegal carrying of a weapon with CDS.

Wilson was charged with possession of schedule I with intent.

