CPSO: 3 employees charged with felony theft of $76K from Shreveport grocery store

(L-R) Deja Venetta Greer, 25, and Kimberly Jones, 51, and Gabrielle LeFall, 28, were charged with felony theft for allegedly stealing $76,349 from a Shoppers Value grocery store in the 3700 block of Greenwood Road. (Photo: Caddo Correctional Center/Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three employees of a Shreveport grocery store are facing felony charges, accused of scheming their employer out of thousands of dollars.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Deja Greer, 51-year-old Kimberly Jones, and 28-year-old Gabrielle LeFall were charged with felony theft for allegedly stealing $76,349 from a Shoppers Value grocery store in the 3700 block of Greenwood Road.

Deja Venatta Greer (Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office/Caddo Correctiona Center)

Kimberly Jones (Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office/Caddo Correctiona Center)

Gabrielle LeFall (Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office/Caddo Correctiona Center)

According to CPSO, the grocery store reported to deputies that the women–all cashiers–came up with a scheme to commit theft by voiding transactions and keeping the money or not fully charging customers.

Greer, Jones, and LeFall were all booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on their charges.