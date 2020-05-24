CPSO: 3 teens arrested in connection to retail and car thefts in Keithville

Nicholas Paddie, 18, and two other teenage boys have been charged in connection to retail and car thefts in Keithville. (Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish deputies say they arrested three teenagers who allegedly stole vape pens from a convenient store and four cars at a business in Keithville.

Nicholas Paddie, 18, a 17-year-old boy, and a 15-year old boy were arrested Saturday following an investigation by detectives, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. Friday, around 4:19 a.m., deputies say three males wearing hoodies and masks walked into a Triple J at 8311 Springridge Road and stole e-cigarette vapor pens.

The 17-year-old male was arrested for misdemeanor theft and released to a parent. Deputies say they learned that the 15-year-old was also involved with the theft of four cars from SkyLynn Farms at 6911 Vardman Road between April 26 and May 12.

The 15-year-old was charged with one count of misdemeanor theft and four counts of motor vehicle theft. He was booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

During the investigation, CPSO says Detective Vincent Jackson questioned Nicholas Paddie. Paddie admitted to driving the other teenagers to SkyLynn Farms where the four cars were.

Paddie was arrested by deputies and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. He is charged with four counts of accessory to motor vehicle theft.

