CPSO: 4 arrested, 1 sought in connection with forgery & counterfeit check ring

(L-R) Branden St. Clair, 31, Laken Dance, 33, and Takeyah Handy, 25, are charged with forgery. Dominic Dechristofaro, 37, wanted by Caddo Parish deputies for monetary instrument abuse. (Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Four Shreveport people have been charged in connection with a forgery and counterfeit check ring following an investigation by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, and deputies are searching for one more person.

According to CPSO, 31-year-old Branden St. Clair, 33-year-old Laken Dance, and 25-year-old Takeyah Handy are charged with forgery. Dominic Dechristofaro, 37, is charged with monetary instrument abuse.

Deputies have issued an arrest warrant for 41-year-old Richard Maloch, who is being charged with forgery as well.

Clair, Dance, Handy, and Maloch are accused of cashing forged checks in exchange for a portion of the funds. Dechristofaro is accused of cashing a fake check using a fake identity. The loss of money from February to March is more than $19,000.

CPSO says the forged checks were legitimate banking documents that a closed business had discarded but then the checks fell into the wrong hands. The fake check used the name of a legitimate business but falsified all other information to create the check.

If anyone knows where Dechristofaro is, please contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or P3Tips app. Please include CAD # 21-044465 with your tip.

