CPSO arrest 68-year-old man for allegedly sexually molesting a young child

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars accused of multiple juvenile sex crimes, according to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

Michael Patrick Jordan, 68, is behind bars after deputies say he sexually molested a young child,

On August 16, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a report that Jordan had inappropriate sexual contact with a child under the age of 12.

During the investigation, CPSO Detective Ray Saunders discovered 40 identifiable pictures of child pornography on Jordan’s desktop computer.

Jordan was arrested on Friday and booked into Caddo Correctional Center on charges that include one count of indecent behavior with juveniles, one count of molestation of a juvenile and 40 counts of pornography involving juveniles.