CPSO investigating early morning homicide in Blanchard

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo deputies are investigating after an early morning shooting leaves a man dead in Blanchard.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 4:30 a.m. Thursday CPSO deputies and Shreveport Police responded to a shooting at a home in the 200 block of Sand Valley Rd. When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

CPSO detectives said the man, along with a woman, was taken to an area hospital. The man later died from his injuries.

According to first responders, the woman was not shot but her injuries are unknown at this time.



The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more details as they become available.