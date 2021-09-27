CPSO: Bossier man arrested for allegedly skimming money from employer’s ATM deposits

SHREVEPORT, La. – A Bossier man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his employer is behind bars in Caddo Parish, according to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

On Friday, 24-year-old Ray Kennon was booked into the Caddo Parish Correctional Center and charged with theft.

CPSO Detective Clarissa Harris said Kennon’s employer discovered more than $13,000 in cash was missing from four ATMs he was supposed to be replenishing from July to September, which on Friday was reported to the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force.

During the investigation, Harris learned Kennon placed most of the money he was handling in the ATM but left a portion in the transfer bag, which allegedly he later pocketed.